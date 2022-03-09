CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

