CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.06

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 173192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

