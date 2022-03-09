CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.28

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as low as C$16.85. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 129,762 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.