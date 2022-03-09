Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,982 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $3,249,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 70.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of GGAL opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

