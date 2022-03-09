Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16,399.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

