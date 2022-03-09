Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

