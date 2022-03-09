Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $574,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forrester Research by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $980.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.