Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Electric Last Mile Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

