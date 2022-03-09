Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,176 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the software’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $254,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $314,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

