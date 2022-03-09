Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,776 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.