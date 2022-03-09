Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Etsy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after buying an additional 375,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

