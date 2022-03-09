Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.37. 1,205,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

