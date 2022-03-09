Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 8,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,206. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $117.83 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

