Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.49. 130,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

