Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

