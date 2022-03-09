Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 20,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,635. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

