Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.