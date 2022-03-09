Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry Buys 2,453 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 604.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.