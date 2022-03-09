CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $110.15

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.15, but opened at $116.26. CVR Partners shares last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAN. StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $5.24 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.81%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

