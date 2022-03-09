CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 21.3%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) shares rose 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 3,956,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average daily volume of 320,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 67.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

