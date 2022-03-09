Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

CTKB opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 31,284.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

