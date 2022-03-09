Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.
CTKB opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.
CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
