Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.
NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.
In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
