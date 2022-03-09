Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.