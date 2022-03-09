Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.11. 43,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 28,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)
