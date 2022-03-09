Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to “Buy”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

EDU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

