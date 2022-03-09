Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to “Buy”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
EDU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.83.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.