Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.08 and its 200-day moving average is $303.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

