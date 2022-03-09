Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

