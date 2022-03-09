Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. 39,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,120,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $48,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

