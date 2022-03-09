David C. Czeszewski Sells 16,320 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRDO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

