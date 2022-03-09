David DeTata Buys 525,000 Shares of Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER) Stock

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER – Get Rating) insider David DeTata acquired 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,125.00 ($9,580.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.36.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores copper, gold, and mineral sands. It holds 100% interests in Billa Kalina copper-gold project, and Myall Creek copper project located in South Australia; East Tennant copper-gold project located in Northern Territory; and Saxby gold project located in Queensland, as well as Ambergate heavy mineral sands project located in Western Australia.

