David J Yvars Group Acquires 30,527 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $11.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.16. 6,838,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,938. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.