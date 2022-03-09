David J Yvars Group Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2,117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $52.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,145. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.68.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

