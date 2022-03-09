David J Yvars Group Purchases 8,527 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 528.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC traded up $16.63 on Wednesday, reaching $311.21. The company had a trading volume of 257,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.29. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

