David J Yvars Group Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 50,965.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002,284 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group owned about 120.48% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.51. 20,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average of $220.34. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $147.04 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

