David J Yvars Group Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX traded up $22.78 on Wednesday, reaching $704.20. 465,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $724.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.74. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $626.02 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

