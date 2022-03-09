DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

