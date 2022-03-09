DeFine Price Tops $1.63 (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $91.56 million and $7.91 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

