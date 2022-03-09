Definitive Healthcare Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Definitive Healthcare had issued 15,555,555 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $419,999,985 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

