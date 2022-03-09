DeRace One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,770,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

