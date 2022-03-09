Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DESP stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

