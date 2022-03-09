Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.30 ($180.76).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €136.90 ($148.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($141.41) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €152.97 and a 200-day moving average of €147.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.