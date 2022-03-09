Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.20 ($27.39) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.68).

FRA:DTE traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.10 ($16.41). 19,237,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

