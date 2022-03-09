Dev Protocol Price Tops $1.03 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $15,331.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00345997 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.