Devon Energy Co. (DVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 31st

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,139 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

