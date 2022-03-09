Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.79

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 159899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,139. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 121,642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 365,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

