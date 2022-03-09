Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $222,901,000 after buying an additional 130,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.