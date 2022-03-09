Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 32,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,099. The firm has a market cap of $450.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.