DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

DKS opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

