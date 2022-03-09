Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Purchases $36,790.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

