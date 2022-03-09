DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 275.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.95.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

