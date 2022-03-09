Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,881.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.